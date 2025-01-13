Bronx robbery crew sought for viciously beating teens in street attacks

Police say they are on the hunt for a group of at least three teens who brutally attacked and robbed other young teens in the Bronx last month.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police released images Monday of a group of at least three suspects who brutally attacked and robbed teenagers around the Bronx last month.

According to NYPD sources, the brazen daylight assaults took place in the confines of the 41st and 42nd Precincts in December and targeted young boys after school.

The first incident took place on Dec. 12, 2024, at around 4:11 p.m. on Forest Avenue and East 166th Street in Morrisania. Authorities said the group of attackers targeted a 15-year-old boy, whom they viciously punched and kicked.

“Give me your sweater,” one of the attackers allegedly demanded during the beatdown.

The ambush did not end there, however; police said the boy was also beaten in the face with a tennis racket. Despite the onslaught, authorities said, the group did not manage to make off with anything and fled the scene on foot.

The 15-year-old refused medical attention, police reported.

Cops said the individuals next struck on Dec. 17 in the vicinity of Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street in Longwood at around 3:50 p.m. This time, a 13-year-old boy was walking along the street when the gang approached him. One of the suspects threw a tennis racket, striking him in the face. Meanwhile, one teen stole his book bag while the other removed his sweater.

The 13-year-old also refused medical assistance, police said.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents or the suspects’ whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.