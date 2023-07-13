Two construction workers were pinned by falling concrete at an Orchard Beach construction site on July 13.

Two Bronx construction workers are in serious condition Thursday after a piece of concrete from a ceiling apparently fell and trapped them, FDNY said.

The incident occurred around 11:18 a.m. on July 13 at the Orchard Beach Pavilion — which is now undergoing an extensive renovation.

According to FDNY Deputy Chief Kenneth Scanlon, firefighters rushed to the scene where two unnamed workers had been pinned beneath a 20 by 15 foot chunk of concrete that had collapsed from above.

“It happened on the top floor,” Chief Scanlon said. “Our fire unit Squad 61, Ladder 61 and Engine 97 responded. They packaged the patients, assisted with medical care, and removed them via Ladder 6’s aerial ladder.”

EMS rushed the two injured workers to Jacobi Hospital where they remain in serious but stable condition.

Scanlon also added that an ambulance is stationed at Orchard Beach throughout the summer and was able to quickly respond and aid with the treatment.

“They do a wonderful job for us, and they take care of any patients we may encounter on the beach,” Scanlon said. “Orchard Beach is quite the distance from the nearest EMS station, so having somebody posted here with the population increased during the summertime aids us.”

Orchard Beach itself remained open during the incident, which did not impact beachgoers.