Senior cyclist fatally struck by pickup truck driver in Bronx

A senior cyclist was killed in the Bronx on Saturday afternoon after being hit by a pickup truck driver.

Police say the 66-year-old man, who has not been identified pending family notification, was riding his bike eastbound on Westchester Avenue, but in the road’s westbound lanes, when he was struck by the 24-year-old driver of a GMC Sierra traveling northbound on Commonwealth Avenue in Soundview just before noon on Oct. 19.

Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to the incident. EMS took the cyclist to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The pickup driver remained on scene, police say, and has not been arrested.

Traffic collisions have killed 20 cyclists this year through the end of September, according to NYC Crash Mapper. That’s below the 25 seen at the same point last year.