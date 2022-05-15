Shooting at Bronx business leaves 27-year-old man dead

A shooting at a Bronx business on Saturday night left a 27-year-old man dead, and police searching for the suspect responsible.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was gunned down at 473 East 146th St. in the South Bronx at 10:25 p.m. on May 14. The location is home to two adjacent businesses, a burger joint and a barber shop, but a police source (when contacted Sunday morning) was not able to specify which of the businesses witnessed the shooting.

Officers from the 40th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found the 27-year-old victim with two bullet wounds to his chest. He was unconscious and unresponsive by the time they had arrived.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld the man’s identity, pending family notification.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. A police source provided only a vague description of the suspected shooter — a man wearing white clothing.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.