NYC SHOOTINGS: Five take bullets in Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx

Five more people wound up being victims of the latest round of gun violence across Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx between Sunday night and Monday morning, police reported.

Three people were shot and injured in Upper Manhattan in a span of about three hours, according to police. That included a 17-year-old male shot in the back at the corner of Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 120th Street in Harlem at about 10:13 p.m. on May 23.

Just before the shooting, law enforcement sources said, the victim got into a dispute with an unidentified male over reasons that were not disclosed. After firing the shot, the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 28th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS brought the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said.

A short time later, authorities said, a fired gunshot grazed a 43-year-old man’s head at the corner of West 140th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem.

Police said the victim was at the location at about 11:51 p.m. on May 23 when he heard shots and felt pain.

Members of the 32nd Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Harlem Hospital for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.

Detectives are now looking for the unidentified shooter, who may have fled inside a red vehicle.

Nearly an hour later, cops said, a 21-year-old man took a bullet to his left calf in front of an apartment building at 135 West 143rd St. at about 12:46 a.m. on May 24.

EMS brought the victim to Harlem Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. So far, police sources said, he has been uncooperative with detectives investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Other incidents

Meanwhile, detectives in Queens are investigating a shooting on a residential block that left a 35-year-old man critically injured.

Police said the shooting happened at about 11:31 p.m. on May 23 in front of a home on 90th Street off Park Lane South in Woodhaven.

Officers from the 102nd Precinct, in responding to a 911 call at the location, found the victim with a bullet wound to his stomach. The circumstances surrounding his shooting remain unknown and under investigation.

EMS units rushed him to Jamaica Hospital, where he was listed on Monday morning as being in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made thus far in the case, authorities said.

Bronx detectives, meanwhile, are looking for the drive-by shooter who put a bullet in the back of an 18-year-old woman early Sunday morning.

Police said the incident happened at about 12:53 a.m. on May 24 at the corner of Beekman Avenue and St. Mary’s Street in the South Bronx.

According to law enforcement sources, the victim was standing at the location when an unknown shooter in a vehicle pulled up and began firing rounds, striking her in the lower back. At this point, police do not know whether she was the intended target of the shooting.

Officers from the 40th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

No arrests have been made, thus far, in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding any of these shootings can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Two cuffed for East Harlem murder

Two Bronx men were charged early Monday morning for allegedly shooting a 26-year-old man to death at the Lexington Houses in East Harlem earlier this month.

Tom Ruiz, 25, of Boston Road and Jonathan Tolentino, 20, of Fulton Avenue face murder and weapons possession charges for their alleged roles in the May 8 killing of Michael Monclus, 26, of West 181st Street in Washington Heights.

Monclus was found fatally shot in the torso inside a stairwell of an apartment building within the public housing complex at 110 East 99th St. at about 11:37 p.m. on May 8. EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to sources familiar with the investigation, both Ruiz and Tolentino were tied to the crime through an ongoing investigation.

Police sources said Ruiz, who was picked up on an unrelated crime, made incriminating statements to detectives during questioning which allegedly placed him and Tolentino at the scene of the homicide.