Bronx

Two in custody after Bronx stabbing leaves one man dead

Two people are in custody after a man was found stabbed in a Bronx apartment early Friday morning.

At 3:09 a.m. on March 4, police responded to a 911 call regarding an assault inside an apartment at 3135 Perry Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found a 29-year-old man inside the apartment, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds to his neck and chest.

Paramedics rushed to the location and declared the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

A 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were taken into custody at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing.

