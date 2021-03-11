Two cuffed after child abuse investigation in the Bronx leads to weapons bust | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An investigation into child abuse led to a gun bust in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.

At 4 p.m. on March 10, an on-duty New York City Administration for Children’s Services employee responded to a 911 call regarding suspected weapons and allegations of child abuse at the home of 36-year-old Ronnie Alcantara and 33-year-old Gloria Duval, in the vicinity of Grand Concourse and Bedford Boulevard. The victim is said to be a 14-year-old girl.

The ACS employee was joined by officers from the 52nd Precinct, who executed a search warrant on the premises. The search uncovered a number of weapons, including guns with bullets, swords and brass knuckles.

The police took Alcantara and Duval into custody. Alcantara was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment, criminal obstruction of breathing, and menacing, while Duval was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment.