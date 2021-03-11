Two cuffed after child abuse investigation in the Bronx leads to weapons bust | amNewYork

An investigation into child abuse led to a gun bust in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon.
At 4 p.m. on March 10, an on-duty New York City Administration for Children’s Services employee responded to a 911 call regarding suspected weapons and allegations of child abuse at the home of 36-year-old Ronnie Alcantara and 33-year-old Gloria Duval, in the vicinity of Grand Concourse and Bedford Boulevard. The victim is said to be a 14-year-old girl.
The ACS employee was joined by officers from the 52nd Precinct, who executed a search warrant on the premises. The search uncovered a number of weapons, including guns with bullets, swords and brass knuckles.
The police took Alcantara and Duval into custody. Alcantara was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment, criminal obstruction of breathing, and menacing, while Duval was charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, reckless endangerment.
Yesterday , @ACSNYC summonsed 52 Pct officers to a residence to investigate allegations of child abuse. With the help of @BronxDAClark office, we were able to remove the abuser and these unlawfully possessed weapons. Our job in making that home safe for this child has just begun. pic.twitter.com/Jn4ATWR6D4
— NYPD 52nd Precinct (@NYPD52Pct) March 11, 2021