SEE IT: Bronx street fight ends with young man stabbed

Police released video footage Monday night of a violent Bronx street fight that ended with a 19-year-old man being stabbed and seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources said the brawl took place in broad daylight, at 2 p.m. on Feb. 28, in front of a store at 3251 3rd Ave. in Morrisania.

As shown on the video, the suspect confronts the victim and engages him in a heated verbal argument. The dispute then turns physical when the two men begin trading punches like boxers in a ring.

During the battle, authorities said, the armed perpetrator — shown in the video holding a knife — stabbed his 19-year-old male foe multiple times about the torso, face and arm.

The suspect had fled the scene by the time officers from the 42nd Precinct and EMS units arrived.

Paramedics rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

As shown in the video, the suspect wore a black and white hat, a dark-colored jacket, black pants with white lining, and black-and-white sneakers.

