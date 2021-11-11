Bronx creep sexually assaulted young girl in park as she walked home from school: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in the Bronx need the public’s help in finding the creep who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in Crotona Park as she walked home from school earlier this week.

Law enforcement sources said the pervert approached the victim inside the greenspace at about 2:35 p.m. on Nov. 8. Sources familiar with the case indicated that the victim did not know her attacker.

According to police, the perpetrator grabbed the child, threw her to the ground and forcibly removed her leggings. He proceeded to sexually assault the teenager, and steal her cellphone, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 42nd Precinct. EMS brought the girl to a local hospital for evaluation, after which she was treated and released.

Police described her attacker as a man with a dark complexion who wore a gray hooded sweatshirt, a black hat, a black jacket, blue jeans and black sneakers.

Video footage that the NYPD released on Nov. 11 shows the perpetrator near Crotona Park shortly after the sexual assault, walking through area streets and sitting by the entrance to a bodega.

Anyone with information regarding the attack or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.