Deranged man bashed commuter’s head with hammer at Union Square station

Transit cops need the public’s help in finding the deranged man who attacked a commuter with a hammer at the Union Square station in the East Village on Saturday night in an attack caught on camera.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator got into an argument with the 44-year-old man on the northbound platform along the N/R line at about 9:08 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Things turned violent, police reported, when the perpetrator pulled out a hammer and struck the victim in the back of the head. The blow caused the victim to fall onto the subway tracks.

After the attack, authorities said, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 13th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 4 responded to the incident. The victim was pulled from the tracks and rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

As shown in the video, the male suspect wore a white cap, a black t-shirt with the words “I am Black history” written on the front, black shorts and black-and-white sneakers. He was also pictured carrying a blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and message are kept are kept confidential.