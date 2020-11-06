Jewelry thief steals over $11,000 worth of rings and necklaces in citywide robbery pattern: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a suspect who is behind a series of robberies throughout Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Police say that the pattern began on Oct. 16. At 11:50 a.m. that day, an unknown man approached a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman while onboard a northbound Q train at the Union Square station, and demanded the woman’s engagement ring. The victims complied and handed over the ring, which is valued at $7,000.

The suspect struck again at 5:10 p.m. on Oct. 22. At this time, the suspect approached a 31-year-old woman while on a southbound F train at the West Eighth Street–New York Aquarium. He grabbed the victim’s arm and simulated a firearm in his pants and took her ring, valued at $95. The suspect then fled the scene to parts unknown.

The next day, Oct. 23, the suspect approached a 50-year-old man who was waiting for an elevator inside of 1114 Avenue of the Americas at 10:55 a.m. The crook pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s jewelry. The victim c0mplied and handed over a necklace, valued at $1,190, and a ring, valued at $600, and the suspect fled the scene to the street level and then went eastbound on West 43rd Street.

Finally, at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 3, the suspect approached a 32-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman while onboard a Brooklyn-bound N train that was en route to the 36th Street station. The suspect, who had a handgun, ordered that the victims remove their rings and place them on the seat. The victims complied and the crook took off with the rings, valued at $3,000. He fled the train upon arrival at the 36th Street station.

No injuries were reported as a result of any of the incidents.

The NYPD released a photo and video of the suspect:

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.