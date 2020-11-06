Cops seek crook who punched and robbed a man in Manhattan | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for a suspect who attacked a man during a robbery in Manhattan on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5 a 69-year-old man was in front of 111 East 23rd Street when he was approached by an unknown man who demanded cash. When the victim refused, the suspect punched the victim and took his tool bag and a Vietnam baseball cap, valued together of $230.

The suspect then fled the scene westbound on East 23rd Street. The victim suffered pain and a laceration to the back of his head. He was taken to the VA Medical Center in stable condition.

The NYPD released photos of the suspect, who is described as a Black man in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.