Crooks rob man at gunpoint in Manhattan and use victim's credit card at Macy's: NYPD | amNewYork

Detectives are looking for a pair of crooks who stole a man’s wallet and used his credit card to go on a shopping spree in Manhattan.

According to police, at 7:40 p.m. on Oct. 20 a 62-year-old man was sitting in his car, which was parked in front of 155 West 18th Street, when he was approached by two unknown men. One of the men jumped into the back driver’s seat and pointed a firearm at the victim while the other suspect covered the victim’s eyes.

The suspects then grabbed the victim’s wallet, which contained credit cards, and fled the scene on foot down 18th Street. There were no injuries as a result of the incident.

The suspects later used the victim’s credit cards at the Macy’s Herald Square location shortly after the incident to purchased clothing. It is not immediately clear how much they spent.

The NYPD released images of the suspects taken from the Macy’s after the incident.

Both suspects are described as dark-skinned men between the ages of 18 and 20 years old with a thin build. One was last seen wearing a blue “NIKE AIR” hoodie sweatshirt, black sweat pants with white stripes on the sides, white sneakers, blue face mask and seen carrying Macy’s bags, while the other was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie sweatshirt, black hat and black face mask.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.