VIDEO: Drive-by Bronx shooters open fire, injuring man and sending crowd scurrying for cover

Two drive-by Bronx shooters who fired on a group of people on a stoop and injured one man earlier this week remain at large, police reported.

The NYPD released on Friday night video of the shooting which occurred at 7 p.m. on June 16 in front of an apartment building at 644 Wales Ave. in Melrose.

Just before the shooting, as shown in the video, two individuals sat conversing on the stoop while a third man stood nearby on the sidewalk, leaning against a car.

Seconds later, the suspects ride up on a dirt bike, with the passenger firing shots with a handgun. The three individuals on the scene crouch down and run for cover, along with a fourth man who emerged from the apartment building and had to slide down the stoop.

The drive-by shooters fled the scene on foot eastbound along East 152nd Street, police said.

The incident was reported to the 40th Precinct. EMS rushed a 28-year-old man injured in the attack to Lincoln Hospital for treatment of a bullet wound to his left leg; he was listed in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.