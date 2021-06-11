Suspect sought for critically injuring man during Bronx stabbing: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Cops are looking for a suspect who critically injured a man during a stabbing in the Bronx earlier this week.

According to police, at 7 p.m. on June 7 a 32-year-old man was in the vicinity of East 149th Street and Morris Avenue when he was approached by an unknown person. The suspect pulled out a knife and proceeded to stab the victim in the chest.

The suspect fled the scene shortly afterward. The victim drove himself to an area hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

The NYPD released a video of the suspect fleeing the scene:

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.