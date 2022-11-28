Transit detectives in Brooklyn are looking for the violent brute who stabbed and bit a 19-year-old man during a dispute at a 3 train station last week.

The NYPD released on Nov. 27 images of the perpetrator behind the violent Thanksgiving Eve assault, which occurred at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 23 at the Pennsylvania Avenue station in East New York.

According to law enforcement sources, the suspect got into a verbal dispute with the victim for reasons that were not yet known.

The argument quickly turned bloody, cops said, when the perpetrator and victim engaged in a physical struggle. During the brawl, the assailant pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the 19-year-old man in the torso; he also bit the victim in the forearm.

Following the rampage, police sources said, the suspect fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 75th Precinct and NYPD Transit District 33. The victim sought treatment at Interfaith Hospital and was listed in stable condition, law enforcement sources said.

Anyone with information regarding the assault or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.