Woman charged with unlicensed driving after Brooklyn crash with bus leaves 15 injured

A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital, and fourteen others are injured, after a multi-vehicle crash involving an MTA bus in Brooklyn on Sunday night, police reported.

One woman, who was in the driver’s seat with the critically injured woman, has been charged with driving without a license.

The lurid incident unfolded just before 8:30 p.m. on May 28 at the intersection of New Lots Avenue and Essex Street in East New York.

Police say that the 23-year-old driver of a Chevrolet sedan, traveling northbound on Essex Street, struck a Toyota minivan from behind, causing the minivan to hurtle through the intersection and strike a Ford SUV stopped at a stop sign on New Lots Avenue heading westbound.

The Chevrolet, meanwhile, continued through the intersection where it was struck by an eastbound B15 MTA bus. All drivers remained on the scene.

The 23-year-old’s passenger, a 44-year-old woman sitting in the car’s rear seat, was removed from the scene and is laid up at Brookdale Hospital in critical condition. Fourteen others — nine men and four women — suffered minor injuries.

The 23-year-old woman, identified by police as Chandiana Jean of East New York, was charged on scene with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and possession of a forged instrument; she was taken to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation remains in motion by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad.

The crash led to overnight detours on the B15 route, with buses instead making stops on Hegeman Avenue instead of New Lots Avenue.

As of last week, 82 people had been killed in traffic collisions on Big Apple streets in 2023 — one more than had been seen at the same time last year, according to NYPD data.