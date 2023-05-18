Slasher visits East Village laundromat, slices man’s neck: cops

The East Village slasher who attacked a man at a local laundromat on Wednesday morning remains at large, police reported.

Authorities said the slashing occurred at 8:43 a.m. on May 17 inside the Wash Rite Laundromat at 112 East 4th St.

According to law enforcement sources, the perpetrator entered the establishment and approached the victim, a 37-year-old man from behind.

Cops said the suspect pulled out a sharp object and slashed the man across the neck with it. Following the bloody assault, police noted, the slasher ran out of the laundromat, and was last seen heading on foot southbound along 1st Avenue before turning eastbound on to East 3rd Street.

The incident was reported to the 9th Precinct. EMS rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

On Wednesday night, the NYPD released a security camera image of the assailant, whom they described as a man with a medium to dark complexion, a slim build and curly hair, standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.