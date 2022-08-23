Brooklyn hate crimes: Men smacked and attacked with fire extinguisher in separate anti-Semitic attacks

Hate crimes detectives are looking into a rash of anti-Semitic Brooklyn hate crimes in one neighborhood, including two incidents were the victims were sprayed with fire extinguishers.

Police said the most recent attack, which occurred Monday afternoon, involved a suspect who smacked a 27-year-old man wearing Jewish attire for no apparent reason.

That incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 22 as the victim walked in front of a residence on Lynch Street between Marcy and Harrison Avenues in Williamsburg.

According to authorities, the bigoted attacker approached the victim and, without provocation of any kind, smacked him across the left side of his face. The perpetrator then fled the scene on foot toward Harrison Avenue.

The incident was reported to the 90th Precinct, which referred the matter to the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force for further investigation.

On Tuesday morning, the NYPD released video footage of the suspect, whom they described as a thirty-something man with a dark complexion and a medium build, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a yellow shirt, black pants and black boots while carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Meanwhile, the Hate Crimes Task Force is also investigating the two fire extinguisher attacks, both of which happened at about 6:06 a.m. on Aug. 21 in Williamsburg.

A 72-year-old man was sprayed with fire extinguisher powder near the corner of Taylor Street and Lee Avenue, while a 66-year-old man was similarly attacked at the intersection of Roebling and South 3rd Streets.

Video that the NYPD released Monday night shows at least one of the attacks.

In both cases, a member of the group approached the victims and hosed them down with the fire extinguisher without saying a word. The 66-year-old man was also punched in the face by a group member during the attack.

The suspects had fled to parts unknown by the time officers from the 90th Precinct responded to the incident. No serious injuries were reported.

Anyone with information regarding any of these hate crimes can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.