An apparent Brooklyn shootout on Friday night left one man dead, and a second individual wounded and in police custody, with charges pending against him, law enforcement sources reported.

Police said the shooting happened at about 10:06 p.m. on July 1 near the corner of Stanley Avenue and Crescent Street in City Line.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about shots fired, found both the suspect and victim wounded at the location.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrator, a 37-year-old man, suffered gunshot wounds to his chest and groin — and had a gun in his possession.

Nearby, the officers located the second individual, an unidentified man, who suffered gunshot wounds to his face and chest, police reported.

EMS rushed both wounded men to Brookdale University Hospital, where the unidentified man was later pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old man remains hospitalized in stable condition, and in police custody, law enforcement sources said.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.