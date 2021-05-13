Violent robbers beat pair with cane, steal $18K from them in Brooklyn caper

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn need the public’s help in finding two violent crooks who ambushed a couple outside a jewelry store and stole tens of thousands of dollars from them.

The NYPD released on May 12 video footage of the suspects sought for the caper, which occurred on the afternoon of May 10 near the Star Jewelry store at 44 Graham Ave. in East Williamsburg.

According to police, the two victims — a 30-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man — shopped for jewelry at the location at about 2:44 p.m. that day. One of the suspects was inside the store as they browsed items.

A few minutes later, authorities said, the perpetrator followed the pair out of the store, and was joined by a second unidentified suspect. They then made their move.

Law enforcement sources said the second suspect grabbed the woman’s purse, which contained $18,000 in cash. When the woman resisted, cops said, the first perpetrator struck her in the head with a cane.

That crook, police noted, then hit the male victim with the cane when he attempted to stop the robbery; the second suspect then punched the man in the face, knocking him to the ground.

The two perpetrators then fled on foot northbound along Graham Avenue before turning eastbound onto Seigel Street, toward Humboldt Street, cops said.

The incident was reported to the 90th Precinct. EMS brought the male victim to Woodhull Hospital for treatment of a fractured right leg and pain and bruises to his head and arm. The female victim suffered bruises and pain to her head and wrist, but refused medical attention.

The video footage shows the two perpetrators running from the scene along Graham Avenue, with the male victim giving chase.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery that could prove helpful is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential