Cops investigating Brooklyn shooting that left one man injured

Detectives are investigating another shooting in Brooklyn, this one occurring in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.
At 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 2, officers responded to a shot spotter alert at Fulton Street and Logan Avenue in Cypress Hills. Upon their arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Paramedics responded to the location and transported the man to an area hospital in stable condition.
The gunman, who reportedly also shot into a car, has not been apprehended. A detective at the scene noted that the engine of the car was still running and had a warm hood.
Officers from the Emergency Services Unit recovered multiple shell casings at the scene. An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1800-577-Tips. All calls will be kept confidential.