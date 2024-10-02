Quantcast
Brooklyn

Cops investigating Brooklyn shooting that left one man injured

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Detectives are investigating another shooting in Brooklyn, this one occurring in broad daylight on Wednesday afternoon.

At 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 2, officers responded to a shot spotter alert at Fulton Street and Logan Avenue in Cypress Hills. Upon their arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. 

Paramedics responded to the location and transported the man to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police investigate the scene.
Police investigate the scene.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
The gunman, who reportedly also shot into a car, has not been apprehended. A detective at the scene noted that the engine of the car was still running and had a warm hood.

Officers from the Emergency Services Unit recovered multiple shell casings at the scene. An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1800-577-Tips. All calls will be kept confidential.

