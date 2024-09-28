Brooklyn cops look for suspects who shot and slashed man in violent attack

One of two suspects who shot and slashed a man at a Brooklyn street corner on Sept. 22, 2024.

Brooklyn detectives are on the hunt for two brutes who shot and slashed a man earlier this month.

Law enforcement sources said the perpetrators approached and attacked the victim, a 26-year-old man, near the corner of Fulton and Elton Streets in Cypress Hills at about 12:05 a.m. on Sept. 22.

One suspect pulled out a firearm and rapidly pulled the trigger multiple times, striking the man in the left shoulder.

Seconds later, cops said, the other attacker pulled out a knife and slashed the wounded man in the face.

Following the assault, both assailants fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the 75th Precinct. EMS rushed the wounded man to Brookdale University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

On Saturday morning, the NYPD released security camera images of one suspect involved in the attack. Police described him as a man with black hair and a light complexion who was last seen wearing a black-and-red shirt, dark-colored jeans, and black-and-red sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.