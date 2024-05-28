Cops searching for gunman who shot man on Brooklyn street in broad daylight

Police Officers and NYPD brass at the scene of a shooting at 1021 Belmont Avenue.

Detectives are searching for a gunman who shot his victim in broad daylight in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

According to police, at just after 10:45 a.m. on May 28, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at 1021 Belmont Ave. in Cypress Hills. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a 40-year-old man with a gunshot to the leg.

Paramedics transported the victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

A NYPD spokesperson told amNewYork Metro that there were no known motives for the shooting at this time, nor were there any arrests made. Officers from the Emergency Service Unit were able to recover two shell casings at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1800-577-Tips.