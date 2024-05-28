Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Cops searching for gunman who shot man on Brooklyn street in broad daylight

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Police Officers and NYPD brass at the scene of a shooting at 1021 Belmont Avenue in Brooklyn.
Police Officers and NYPD brass at the scene of a shooting at 1021 Belmont Avenue.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Detectives are searching for a gunman who shot his victim in broad daylight in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.

According to police, at just after 10:45 a.m. on May 28, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a person shot at 1021 Belmont Ave. in Cypress Hills. Upon their arrival, officers discovered a 40-year-old man with a gunshot to the leg.

Paramedics transported the victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

A shell casing at the scene of a shooting.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A NYPD spokesperson told amNewYork Metro that there were no known motives for the shooting at this time, nor were there any arrests made. Officers from the Emergency Service Unit were able to recover two shell casings at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 1800-577-Tips.

A Police Officer guards a shell casing after a man was shot in the leg on Belmont Avenue in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn on Tuesday morning.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Related Articles

More from around NYC