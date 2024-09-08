Cops hunt for gunman who shot robbery victim outside Bronx firehouse

Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for a gunman who shot and wounded his victim during a robbery gone bad near a local firehouse on Friday, authorities said.

Police in the Bronx are on the hunt for a gunman who shot and wounded a man during a robbery gone bad near a local firehouse on Friday, authorities said.

According to police sources, the shooting occurred at around 3:54 p.m. on Sept. 6 outside of a deli and next door to FDNY Engine 68/Ladder 49 on 167th Street at Ogden Avenue in Highbridge.

Cops say they believe the suspect attempted to rob the victim, a 35-year-old man, when a struggle ensued.

During the altercation, the armed bandit fired his weapon, striking the victim in the chest. As the perpetrator fled the scene southbound on foot along Ogden Avenue, firefighters rushed to the victim’s aid, and also notified officers from the 44th Precinct.

EMS brought the wounded man to Lincoln Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police have released surveillance images of the trigger-happy gunman in hopes he will be recognized. The NYPD described him as a man weighing approximately 170 pounds who was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, black sneakers and a white facemask.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.