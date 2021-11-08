Cops investigate early-morning shooting in Brooklyn

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives in Brooklyn are investigating a shooting on Monday morning that left a 36-year-old man seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources said the victim was shot in the stomach at the corner of Watkins Street and Belmont Avenue in Brownsville at about 6:20 a.m. on Nov. 8.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

At this early point in the investigation, police have yet to determine a possible motive for the shooting, or a description of the suspect.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the victim has been uncooperative with detectives trying to piece the case together.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.