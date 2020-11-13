Motorcyclist dies of injuries weeks after hit-and-run in Brooklyn: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A man died of his injuries weeks after he was involved in a hit-and-run in Brooklyn.

Authorities say that at 2:26 a.m. on Oct. 15, the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision involving a dirt bike and an SUV at Thomas S Boyland Street and Prospect Place. Upon their arrival, officers found 29-year-old George Williams unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to his head.

A preliminary investigation found that Williams was riding a 2013 Honda motorcycle westbound on Prospect Place when he was struck by a Kia Soul that was traveling northbound on Thomas S Boyland Street. The driver, described as male, and a male passenger abandoned the SUV and fled the scene on foot.

EMS rushed Williams to Brookdale Hospital, where he died of his injuries on Nov. 9.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.