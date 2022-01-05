Quantcast
FDNY puts out fire that broke out in basement of Brooklyn restaurant

By Lloyd Mitchell and Emily Davenport
A fire broke out at 1306 Avenue M.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

A fire broke out on Wednesday morning inside a Brooklyn restaurant.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, FDNY units responded to a call regarding a fire in the basement of Jus, located at 1306 Avenue M. At first, FDNY personnel encountered heavy smoke conditions in the basement, and later found a lot of clutter in the basement.

Firefighters were able to knock down the fire with two hose lines. The fire was brought under control by 12:20 p.m. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and searches of the basement and restaurant turned up negative.

