More gun violence: Man shot dead in Brooklyn public housing complex

A man was shot dead in the hallway of a Brooklyn apartment building on Sunday morning, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the shooting happened just before 8:48 a.m. on July 10 at the Breukelen Houses public housing complex at 10713 Flatlands Ave. in Canarsie.

Officers from the 69th Precinct found the 44-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive in the hallway with a gunshot wound to his body. The exact location of the wound was not yet disclosed.

Responding EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

So far, authorities said, police have not yet ascertained a possible motive for the shooting or a description of a suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.

It was the second major incident of gun violence in Brooklyn on Sunday morning. Earlier, five people were shot, including one man who was critically wounded, during a beach party in Coney Island.

Anyone with information regarding the Canarsie shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.