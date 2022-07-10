Shooting at Coney Island beach party leaves five people injured: NYPD

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the suspect behind a shooting at an early-morning Coney Island beach party on Sunday that left five people injured.

Police said the unidentified shooter opened fire on a large gathering near the Riegelmann Boardwalk and West 21st Street at about 2 a.m. on July 10.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation at this time, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 60th Precinct, in responding to reports of the shooting, found three victims at the scene — two women, ages 26 and 27, with gunshot wounds to their legs; and a 36-year-old man shot in the chin.

EMS rushed these victims to NYU Langone Brooklyn hospital, where they’re listed in stable condition.

Police later learned of two other shooting victims arriving via private means at Coney Island Hospital.

One victim, a 31-year-old man shot in the back, was listed in critical condition, while the second individual, a 19-year-old man shot in the leg, remains in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.