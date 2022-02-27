Perv ambushes Brooklyn woman after following her home from subway: NYPD

A pervert jumped a woman at her Brooklyn apartment Saturday morning after following her home from the subway, according to police.

The 28-year-old victim left the 45 St R train station in Sunset Park around 5:55 a.m. on Feb. 26, and the creep tailed her out of the underground stop to her apartment near 44th Street and 3rd Avenue, cops said.

He followed her into the building and started masturbating and making sexual comments, before grabbing her by the neck and punching her in the face and body several times.

The brute then bolted heading west on 3rd Avenue on foot, according to police.

Paramedics brought the woman to NYU Langone Hospital Brooklyn in stable condition.

Surveillance footage from the subway station shows the attacker wearing a navy hoodie and white cap as he exited the platform.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.