Man slashed in Washington Square Park after trying to break up couple’s quarrel: cops

A would-be peacekeeper who tried to calm a warring couple in Washington Square Park early Saturday morning ended up being slashed for his trouble, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the slashing occurred inside the Greenwich Village greenspace at about 2:35 a.m. on April 17.

According to police, the 21-year-old man came upon a man and woman as they argued with each other and apparently attempted to intervene. His actions, however, provoked the male suspect, who then got into a physical struggle with the victim.

Seconds later, authorities said, the victim was knocked to the ground — and the woman then held him down while her squeeze attacked him with a knife.

The male suspect slashed the victim across the left elbow and upper back, then fled with his gal pal from the park in an unknown direction, police said.

Officers from the 6th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. Paramedics brought the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he’s listed in stable condition.

Detectives are continuing to search for the couple involved in the attack, both of whom are believed to be in their 30s. Police sources did not have a further physical description of the pair.

Anyone with information regarding the slashing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.