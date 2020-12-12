Creep on a CitiBike groped two women on West Village streets | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Detectives are looking for the creep who groped two women while riding around the West Village on a CitiBike earlier this month.

The NYPD released on Nov. 12 video footage of the pervert sought for the attacks, which took place beginning around 7:20 p.m. on Nov. 9.

Law enforcement sources said the first incident happened at the corner of 7th Avenue South and Bleecker Street, when the two-wheeled creep rode up to a woman from behind on the sidewalk, grabbed her buttocks and pedaled away from the scene.

About 15 minutes later, cops said, he did the same thing to a 33-year-old woman walking at the northwest corner of Downing and Varick Streets. After grabbing her buttocks, he was last seen pedaling his CitiBike southbound on Varick Street before turning eastbound on King Street.

Both incidents were reported to the 6th Precinct. Neither woman was injured.

Police described the perpetrator as a man believed to be between 25 and 35 years of age with a light complexion, a medium build and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, a black baseball cap, a dark colored shirt, shorts and white sneakers.

He’s pictured in this security video taken during the second incident.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.