Red Bull Culture Clash coming to Brooklyn with one-of-a-kind show this month

Get ready music fans, Red Bull Culture Clash New York is coming to Brooklyn this month.

On May 19, Red Bull Culture Clash New York will take place at Warsaw, located at 261 Driggs Avenue. The experience features four opposing crews on four separate stages, bringing once-in-a-lifetime music experiences to fans while celebrating talent that leads the city’s underground nightlife scene.

Red Bull Culture Clash aims to showcase each city’s unique musical and cultural offerings. Inspired by Jamaican sound system culture, Red Bull Culture Clash is more than your average DJ battle or band competition — this show features head-to-head performances from four crews over four distinct rounds. The artists and crews use everything in their power to try and outshine the other stages and draw in the crowd, who will ultimately decide who reigns supreme.

Red Bull Culture Clash New York will feature the following labels:

To learn more about the event and to purchase tickets for Red Bull Culture Clash New York, visit redbull.com/cultureclash.