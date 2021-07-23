Sunset on the Hudson Concerts return for the 2021 summer season

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Sunset on the Hudson’s in-person concerts came back this month and kicked off with a performance from Resistance Revival Chorus on July 8.

This summer, Hudson River Park is bringing together both established and emerging artists from multiple genres with performances set to take place throughout the park’s four-mile footprint. Concerts will also be via Facebook live. Check out this summer’s full line up below:

For more information visit www.hudsonriverpark.org/bringing-live-music-back-to-hrpk/