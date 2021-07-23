Quantcast
Sunset on the Hudson Concerts return for the 2021 summer season

People visit Little Island Park, almost three acres of new public park space which sits on stilts over the Hudson River and the remnants of Pier 54 in the larger Hudson River Park, on Manhattan's West Side, during the park's opening day in New York City, New York, U.S., May 21, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Sunset on the Hudson’s in-person concerts came back this month and kicked off with a performance from Resistance Revival Chorus on July 8. 

This summer, Hudson River Park is bringing together both established and emerging artists from multiple genres with performances set to take place throughout the park’s four-mile footprint. Concerts will also be via Facebook live. Check out this summer’s full line up below:

For more information visit www.hudsonriverpark.org/bringing-live-music-back-to-hrpk/

