Sunset on the Hudson Concerts return for the 2021 summer season

Sunset on the Hudson’s in-person concerts came back this month and kicked off with a performance from Resistance Revival Chorus on July 8.
This summer, Hudson River Park is bringing together both established and emerging artists from multiple genres with performances set to take place throughout the park’s four-mile footprint. Concerts will also be via Facebook live. Check out this summer’s full line up below:
- July 8 – Resistance Revival Chorus
- July 15 – Manhattan Samba
- July 22 – Alsarah and the Nubatones – Pier 26
- July 23 – The Big Takeover – Pier 84
- July 29 – Koku Gonza – Pier 45
- August 5 – Zach Comtois – Pier 64
- August 13 – Yasser Tejeda – Pier 45
- August 19 – High & Mighty Brass Band – Clinton Cove
- August 27 – Coco & Breezy – 14th Street Park
For more information visit www.hudsonriverpark.org/bringing-live-music-back-to-hrpk/