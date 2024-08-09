Shooting at Marcus Garvey Houses in Brooklyn leaves one man injured: cops

Officers from the 73 Precinct responded to their latest shooting at Riverdale Avenue and Bristol Street.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.

At 6;55 p.m. on Aug. 8, officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to a shooting in the area of Bristol Street and Riverdale Avenue at the Marcus Garvey Houses in Brownsville. Upon their arrival, cops found a 20-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Paramedics removed the victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect fled in a car in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1800-577-Tips. All tips will remain confidential.