Shooting at Marcus Garvey Houses in Brooklyn leaves one man injured: cops
By Lloyd Mitchell
Officers from the 73 Precinct responded to their latest shooting at Riverdale Avenue and Bristol Street.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell
The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.
At 6;55 p.m. on Aug. 8, officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to a shooting in the area of Bristol Street and Riverdale Avenue at the Marcus Garvey Houses in Brownsville. Upon their arrival, cops found a 20-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his right arm.
Paramedics removed the victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition.
The suspect fled in a car in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1800-577-Tips. All tips will remain confidential.