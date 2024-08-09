Quantcast
Shooting at Marcus Garvey Houses in Brooklyn leaves one man injured: cops

By Lloyd Mitchell Posted on
Officers from the 73 Precinct responded to their latest shooting at Riverdale Avenue and Bristol Street in Brooklyn.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

The NYPD is investigating a shooting that left one man injured in Brooklyn on Thursday evening.

At 6;55 p.m. on Aug. 8, officers from the 73rd Precinct responded to a shooting in the area of Bristol Street and Riverdale Avenue at the Marcus Garvey Houses in Brownsville. Upon their arrival, cops found a 20-year-old man who had a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Paramedics removed the victim to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition. 

The suspect fled in a car in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1800-577-Tips. All tips will remain confidential. 

A man suffered a gunshot wound near the Marcus Garvey Houses at 454 Bristol Street.
A man suffered a gunshot wound near the Marcus Garvey Houses at 454 Bristol Street.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

