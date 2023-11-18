Suspect questioned in Brooklyn double shooting that left mother dead, son fighting for life

Detectives and Officers from the 75 Precinct respond to a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man critically wounded in Brooklyn on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Detectives in Brooklyn are questioning a man in connection with a double shooting on Friday night that left a woman dead and a man fighting for his life.

Sources familiar with the case said Saturday the victims are believed to be mother and son.

According to police, the gun violence erupted at about 6:58 p.m. on Nov. 17 inside a home on Louisiana Avenue off Williams Avenue in New Lots.

Officers from the 75th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call, found an unidentified woman and a 26-year-old man, both with multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation, law enforcement sources said.

EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene; police have withheld her identity, pending family notification. Paramedics rushed the 26-year-old man to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The person of interest, a 52-year-old man, was taken into custody at the scene and brought to the 75th Precinct stationhouse for further questioning. His exact connection to the victims has not yet been disclosed, police sources said.

Officers also recovered a firearm from the crime scene.

Charges against the man are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said.

The 75th Precinct has seen 18 homicides year-to-date through Nov. 12, down 25% from the 24 murders tallied at the same point last year, according to the most recent CompStat report. The precinct has also seen 45 shootings, down 39.2% from the 74 that occurred at the same time in 2022.