Woman in Brooklyn shot, left fighting for her life after daytime assault near Home Depot store: cops

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two people in Brooklyn were shot and wounded steps away from a big box home improvement store on Saturday afternoon, and the gunman responsible remains at large, police reported.

One of the victims, a 26-year-old woman, is now fighting for her life at a local hospital after being shot in the head.

Law enforcement sources said the gunfire erupted at about noon on Sept. 9 at the corner of Willoughby Avenue and Sandford Street, near the entrance to The Home Depot, in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Officers from the 79th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the shooting, found the 26-year-old woman shot in the head and the second victim, a 35-year-old man, with a bullet wound to his right knee.

EMS rushed both victims to Kings County Hospital. The woman remains there in critical condition, while the man was listed in stable condition, police sources said.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown and under investigation. Sources familiar with the case indicated that police are investigating whether road rage was a factor, but an NYPD spokesperson could not confirm that report.

Detectives and officers scoured the crime scene looking for evidence, including the victims’ bullet-riddled car.

One local resident, while observing the police response, lamented the violence.

“Young people are dying over silliness,” said the resident, who did not provide their identity. “There is no love in New York City anymore.”

Meanwhile, the search continues for the suspected shooter, described by police as a Black man standing at about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hat, a white shirt and black jeans while fleeing southbound on foot along nearby Nostrand Avenue.

So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Year-to-date through Sept. 3, the 79th Precinct has seen 16 shootings with 17 victims, down from the 20 shootings and 27 victims reported at the same point in 2022, according to the most recent CompStat report.