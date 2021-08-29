Search continues for drivers involved in deadly Bronx, Brooklyn hit-and-runs

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating two deadly hit-and-run street collisions in Brooklyn and the Bronx over the weekend.

The most recent incident happened early Sunday morning, when a motorcyclist died in a collision with a sedan at a Brooklyn intersection.

Law enforcement sources said Donnell L. Oakes, 45, of Charlotte, NC was operating his Suzuki motorcycle near the corner of Halsey Street and Marcus Garvey Boulevard at 3:56 a.m. on Aug. 29 when he collided with a dark-colored sedan.

Despite the impact, cops said, the driver of the sedan did not remain at the scene, and had fled by the time officers from the 79th Precinct and EMS units arrived.

Officers discovered Oakes on the street with severe head trauma. Paramedics rushed him to Interfaith Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Hours earlier, a hit-and-run incident in the Bronx claimed a 44-year-old female pedestrian’s life, and left a 53-year-old woman seriously injured.

Police said the victims were walking through the intersection of East Fordham Road and Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights at about 8:42 p.m. on Aug. 28 when an unknown vehicle approached.

According to law enforcement sources, the vehicle was heading eastbound on East Fordham Road when the driver suddenly lost control. The motorist subsequently struck Murielle Gousse, 44, of Prospect Avenue in the Bronx, leaving her unconscious on the pavement with severe body trauma.

Police said the driver then struck several metal objects on the sidewalk which ultimately hit and injured the 53-year-old woman.

Following the collision, cops said, the vehicle and its operator fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 46th Precinct and EMS units responded to the crash. EMS rushed both victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Gousse was pronounced dead a short time later. The 53-year-old crash victim was listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in either case, and inquiries by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad are ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding either hit-and-run collision can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.