Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves one child dead and another in critical condition | amNewYork

Brooklyn

Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves one child dead and another in critical condition

Officers from the 62nd Precinct investigate a fatal traffic collision at 67th Street and 20th Avenue.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

One child is dead and another is in critical but stable condition after a hit-and-run in Bensonhurst Monday morning.

Police say two young boys — ages 4 and 6 — were struck by a car near the corner of 20th Avenue and 67th Street at around 9:18 am Dec. 4. The driver did not remain on scene, according to authorities, who say the older child has been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The younger of the two boys was pronounced dead at the scene.

A member of the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad processes the scene.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. This story first appeared on our sister publication brooklynpaper.com.

