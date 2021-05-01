Horrific video shows driver mowing down school bus operator in Brooklyn hit-and-run

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Disturbing video that the NYPD released Saturday morning shows an enraged hit-and-run driver running over a school bus operator on a Brooklyn street on Friday afternoon.

The victim in the brazen attack, a 44-year-old woman, suffered severe body trauma in the vehicular attack, which took place at about 5:15 p.m. on April 30 at the corner of Hinsdale Street and Linden Boulevard in New Lots.

The video shows the school bus stopped at a light on the eastbound service lanes of Linden Boulevard with the suspect and his vehicle, a 2020 gray Subaru CTK, directly behind it. The perpetrator gets out of the SUV and walks to the front of the school bus, apparently to confront the driver.

Seconds later, the video cuts to the school bus operator standing on the median of Linden Boulevard and talking with the suspect, who had returned to the Subaru CTK. Seconds later, the Subaru driver turns to the left and drives right over the median, striking the victim.

The video shows the suspect driving his car right over the victim, leaving her lying on the Linden Boulevard pavement, before turning southbound on Hinsdale Street and fleeing the scene.

WARNING: Graphic content, viewer discretion is advised.

Officers from the 75th Precinct and EMS units responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale University Hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition.

Police described the hit-and-run driver as an adult man with a dark complexion and a thin building, standing about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 155 lbs. He was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket, a green baseball cap, blue jeans and sneakers.

Law enforcement sources said the Subaru CTK which he operated had a New York state plate, license number JKE-6813.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.