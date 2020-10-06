Woman killed after car collides with USPS truck at Brooklyn corner

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 20-year-old woman died early Tuesday morning after the car she operated collided with a U.S. Postal Service truck at a Brooklyn intersection, police reported.

Law enforcement sources said the deadly crash happened at 1:50 a.m. at the corner of Cozine and Atkins Avenues in East New York — about a quarter-mile west of the USPS Brooklyn mail sorting facility.

According to authorities, the victim drove a late model Honda Accord southbound along Atkins Avenue when, at Cozine Avenue, the vehicle collided with the USPS truck, operated by a 48-year-old man and traveling eastbound along Cozine Avenue.

The truck driver stopped the rig and remained at the scene following the collision, cops said.

Officers from the 75th Precinct and EMS units responded to the scene and found the young woman unconscious and unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene; police withheld her identity, pending family notification.

Meanwhile, the USPS truck driver suffered head injuries and is now in stable condition at Brookdale University Hospital.

No charges have been filed at this time. The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is handling the case.