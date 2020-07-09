One dead, two wounded in latest round of shootings in Manhattan and Brooklyn

Detectives are investigating three more shootings across Manhattan and Brooklyn between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, the latest episodes in an ongoing outburst of gun violence across New York.

Nayquan Garden, 29, of Columbus Avenue was shot to death at the corner of West 105th Street and Columbus Avenue in Harlem early on Thursday morning.

Officers from the 24th Precinct, in responded to a 911 call about the shooting at 3:16 a.m. on July 9, found Garden at the location with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics rushed him to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, but he could not be saved.

The other shootings took place in Brooklyn on Wednesday night, police say. Fortunately, no one was killed.

At 7:42 p.m. on July 8, cops from the 75th Precinct found a 62-year-old man shot to the chest and hand at the corner of Van Siclen and New Lots Avenues in East New York.

Law enforcement sources said the man had been involved in a violent dispute with another person when he was shot at that location.

Paramedics brought the injured man to Brookdale University Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

About four hours later, at 11:43 p.m., a gunman shot a 22-year-old man in front of an apartment building on Jefferson Avenue between Bushwick and Evergreen Avenues in Bushwick.

Authorities said an unidentified gunman fired multiple rounds at the victim, and one of the bullets grazed the victim’s leg.

EMS brought the victim to Methodist Hospital for treatment of the graze wound.

The shootings are part of a continuing shooting spree across the city that came to a head over the weekend, ending with more than 100 people shot, nearly all of them people of color.

Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.