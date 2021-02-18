84-year-old man killed in hit-and-run while crossing the street in Midtown: NYPD | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An 84-year-old man died in Manhattan after he was struck by a car in a hit-and-run while crossing the street.

Police say that at 5:08 a.m. on Jan. 29, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a pedestrian struck at the intersection of 1st Avenue and East 58th Street. Upon their arrival, cops found James Shields lying on the pavement, unconscious and unresponsive, with severe trauma to his body.

A preliminary investigation found that Shields was crossing 1st Avenue in the crosswalk when he was hit by a blue 2016 Honda SUV, which was traveling northbound on 1st Avenue. The car and driver did not remain at the scene.

EMS rushed Shields to Weill Cornell Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation remains ongoing.