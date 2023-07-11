Cops rule death of Bronx man found with head injuries a homicide: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police have ruled the death of a Bronx man who was found last month in an apartment building with a cut under his chin and severe head injuries a homicide.

Jermaine Jones, 33, died on June 25, three days after cops discovered him in a semi-conscious state in the fifth-floor hallway of a Bronx building located at 1165 Shakespeare Ave., near Jerome Avenue, at around 9 p.m. on June 22.

Jones, who had sustained a laceration under his chin and head injuries, was taken by EMS to NYC Health & Hospital/Lincoln, where he later died.

Police said that there have been no arrests and that the investigation remains ongoing.