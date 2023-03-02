Bronx man fatally stabbed in the neck outside public housing complex Wednesday: NYPD

A 51-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the neck outside a NYCHA housing complex in the South Bronx Wednesday morning, police said.

Derrick Hamlin was killed after he got into an argument with an unknown suspect in front of the John Adams Houses at 680 Tinton Ave. at around 11:40 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene, Hamlin was unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his neck.

EMS responded and transported him to NYC & Health & Hospitals/Lincoln where he was later pronounced deceased. Hamlin lived near John Adams Houses on East 156th Street.

There have been no arrests and the investigation remains on going.