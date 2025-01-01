First babies of 2025! NYC parents celebrate new arrivals for the new year

Sheneece Crumbie with her newborn twin daughters born just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2025 at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County.

The new year was twice as nice for a Brooklyn family who welcomed twin girls to NYC just after midnight Wednesday — the city’s first babies of 2025.

Proud parents Sheneece Crumbie and Jordan Tomlinson saw the birth of their new daughters at 12:01 a.m. and 12:02 a.m., respectively, at NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County. The little ones have yet to be named and are the couple’s third and fourth children, the hospital said.

The first girl weighed 6 pounds, 13.9 ounces, while her baby sister followed at 5 pounds, 15.4 ounces. According to NYC Health + Hospitals, both youngsters and their mom are doing fine.

Meanwhile, NYU Langone Health saw their first baby of the new year come in at 12:14 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Tisch Hospital.

That’s where Naomi and Jacob Gottesman, of the Rockaways in Queens, welcomed a healthy baby boy weighing 7 pounds, 10 ounces. The little one was originally due to arrive on Dec. 24, 2024, but the hospital says he apparently decided to make the new year particularly special.

And in Brooklyn, Malia Carrasquillo came into the world at 3:54 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Maimonides Medical Center, the hospital’s first newborn of the year.

Born to Marie Aserat and Mark Carrasquillo of Crown Heights, little Malia came in at 8 pounds, 9 ounces and measuring 21 inches long.