The clock is counting down the days until New York City ushers in 2025, and Times Square rang in the countdown to its biggest bash of the year, the world’s most famous New Year’s Eve celebration, with the arrival of the iconic “2025” numerals on Wednesday.

Times Square and KIA America representatives and the public gathered on Broadway Plaza between 46th and 47th Street, where they welcomed the four seven-foot-tall numerals.

Tom Harris, president of the Times Square Alliance, one of the co-organizers of Times Square New Year’s Eve, called the arrival of the numerals an “exciting time” of the year.

“You know that New Year’s is full, full steam ahead when the numerals arrive,” Harris said.

James Bell, director of Corporate Communications of Kia America, one of the official New Year’s Eve sponsors, shared KIA was proudly looking forward to the event every year.

“We have a policy called ‘Accelerate the Good,’ and part of that is what we like to really remind people that this is a season of giving,” Bell explained. “So our gift to the world are these numerals that will be illuminated on New Year’s Eve.”

The numbers weigh a combined 1,200 pounds -the heaviest number is the number zero, weighing 380 pounds. A total of 620 LED light bulbs – the numerals “2” contain 145 bulbs, the numeral “0” 164 bulbs, and the numeral “5” 166 bulbs- will illuminate the digits at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Times Square visitors can get a close-up view of the numbers and pose for photo ops until the early morning hours of Dec. 23 before they will be moved from the Plaza and are hoisted atop One Times Square and be lit up once the ball has dropped when thousands of Times Square New Year’s Eve revelers ring in 2025.

Abigail Anderson from Houston, Texas, was visiting New York City with her parents and sister. They were on a sightseeing tour of the “Crossroads of the World” and accidentally came across the festivities.

“Seeing [the numbers] up close, they’re so beautiful and gorgeous. I can’t wait to see them at the Ryan Seacrest party,” Anderson declared.

Teresa Hui, decked out in 2025 accessories, has been attending the spectacle since 2016, and it has become a tradition for the Brooklynite to get a close-up look at the world-famous numbers.

Hui told amNewYork Metro that the best spot to see the New Year’s Eve numbers up close was while they were on display in Broadway Plaza.

“I would rather be here where I know that I don’t have to get barricaded in and fight with the crowds for a good spot because I have the best spot literally right here,” Hui proclaimed. “Like the numbers are right in front of my face, and you can’t top that. It’s like my own personal New Year’s Eve before the ball drops.”

Hui’s wish for 2025 was happiness and health for her and her family.

“We had a lot of losses this year, and I am ready for 2024 to be over. I cannot wait for 2025. Because I want it to be a fresh start for everyone just to live their best lives and live,” Hui shared.