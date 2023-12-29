Take a sneak peek at the new light display adorning the iconic Times Square New Year’s Eve ball before it drops at midnight 2024.

According to New Year’s organizers, this year’s ball will feature a celebratory design that includes what they call a special bowtie pattern that was jointly created by Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a new luxury resort that opened on the Las Vegas strip earlier this month.

Measuring over 12 feet in diameter and packed with some 2,600 crystal panels that sparkle in an array of blues, purples, whites, and golds, will mark the first time the shimmering ball will be adorned in this bowtie pattern.

Times Square, often known as the crossroad of the world was referred to as “The Bowtie,” which is due to the two triangular points that form a bowtie on Broadway. This shape is also significant to the Fontainebleau Las Vegas since the original architect of its sister property—Fontainebleau Miami Beach—Morris Lapidus was known for always wearing a bowtie becoming a symbol of the resort.

For the first time, after the song “New York, New York” plays when the ball drops it will be re-lit featuring a bowtie pattern.

The 12,000-pound ball is dropped annually high above the heart of New York City as close to a million people gather from all across the world to experience both the ball drop and a litany of musical performances. This year, the likes of Rita Ora, LL Cool J, Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Flo Rida, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tyla.