And just like that, another year in New York City is at its end. As we gear up for the New Year, the city is preparing itself for another year of events.

Here are a few dates, events and milestones in New York City that should be marked on your calendar for 2025.

Jan. 5 – Congestion pricing starts

After nearly two decades of debates, legal fights and false starts, congestion pricing will become a reality for New York City motorists on Jan. 5. Drivers heading into areas of Manhattan will be charged a toll of up to $9 during peak hours. The program aims to generate new funding for improvements to the city’s public transit system while reducing traffic in the heart of Manhattan.

Jan. 21-Feb. 9, 2025 — NYC Restaurant Week

Get ready to take a bite out of New York City! Though it lasts longer than a week, NYC Restaurant Week gives restaurants the chance to showcase their dishes through prix fixe menus at a special price for lunch/dinner, giving New Yorkers the opportunity to try more places in their city.

Feb. 16, 2025 — Lunar New Year Celebration and Parade

Ring in the Lunar New Year with Chinatown! This year, we will be celebrating Year of the Snake with a huge parade, delicious food, performances and so much more.

March 17, 2025 — St. Patrick’s Day Parade

A time-honored tradition in New York City, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade brings out all of those with Irish ancestry (and the Irish at heart) with a huge gathering. Be sure to don your best green outfit (unless you want to be pinched) and find the best bar offering green beer!

March 27, 2025 — New York Yankees Home Opener

Play ball! The New York Yankees are kicking off their home season on March 27, squaring off against the Milwaukee Brewers.

April 4, 2025 — New York Mets Home Opener

Though the regular season for Juan Soto and the New York Mets starts on March 27, the team’s home opener will take place on April 4 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

May 26, 2025 — Memorial Day

On Memorial Day, all Five Boroughs celebrate those who served in the military with parades and celebrations throughout the weekend.

May 28-29, 2025 — Manhattanhenge

Manhattanhenge is an event in which the sunset or sunrise perfectly aligns with the east-west streets of Manhattan’s grid, drawing out tons of spectators to take that perfect shot. The first Manhattanhenge of the year is expected to take place at sunset on May 28-29, with the half sun on the 28th and full sun on the 29th and again later in the summer on July 12-13.

June 19, 2025 — Juneteenth

June 19 marks the United States holiday Juneteenth, which celebrates the day enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally informed of their freedom under the Emancipation Proclamation. The historic day was recently recognized as an official NYC holiday.

June 24, 2025 — New York Primary

As we gear up for Election Day later in the year, the Primary asks a very important question: Who is going to be on the ballot? This Primary Day, not only will New York City decide the ballot for City Council seats, but the mayor position is also up for grabs.

June 26, 2025 — Last day of school

School’s out! It’s the last day of school for New York City students, giving them a much-needed break for the summer. This date may vary if your kids go to private school.

June 29, 2025 — NYC Pride March

Happy Pride! June will be full of Pride events in the city, with it all rounding out with the annual Pride March. The march was first held in 1970 and has been an annual demonstration of civil rights.

July 4, 2025 — Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Show

Macy’s puts on a spectacular show of fireworks that are viewable throughout the city every Fourth of July. There are several vantage points throughout the city, allowing New Yorkers to watch the sky light up with fireworks.

Aug. 26, 2025 — US Open begins

The best tennis players in the world will once again compete for grand slam glory at the US Open, the two-week tournament hosted at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in Queens. Millions of fans will enjoy not only the premiere competition but also people-watching, as the big matches bring out big celebrities. The Open wraps up with the men’s final on Sept. 8 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Sept. 4, 2025 — First day of school

Time to bust out the backpacks and fill them with fresh school supplies, it’s the first day of school! On Sept. 4, New York City public school students will hit the ground running with a new year of learning.

Sept. 11, 2025 — Anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks

2025 marks the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, which claimed the lives of 2,977 people who perished in the coordinated assault on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and United Airlines Flight 93 in Shanksville, PA.

Oct. 9-12 2025 — New York Comic Con

A gathering of all things pop culture and fandom, New York Comic Con is back and bigger than ever. Whether you are a full-blown cosplayer or just like to take in the community of your chosen fandom, New York Comic Con is open for everyone to embrace their inner geek.

Oct. 31, 2025 – Village Halloween Parade

If there’s one thing you can count on every Halloween, it’s the Village Halloween Parade. Rain or shine, celebrate the spooky season with a massive parade filled with costumes, tricks and treats.

Nov. 2, 2025 — New York City Marathon

Lace up, runners! In what is possibly the most support-filled sporting event in the city, the New York City Marathon draws out millions of spectators each year and runners from all over the country (and the world) who qualify for this annual race take on the five-borough course.

Nov. 4, 2025 — Election Day

Will Mayor Adams win a second term? That will be settled this Election Day! Be sure to cast your vote for mayor as well as several other New York City City Council positions. Make sure you are registered to vote!

Nov. 27, 2025 — Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is one thing you can always count on to kick off the holiday season. Like in years past, the parade will feature larger-than-life balloons of your favorite pop culture character, live performances, and interactive floats.

Dec. 31, 2025 — New Year’s Eve in Times Square

With another year gone, New Yorkers will be readying themselves for 2026 and like always, Times Square will be New Year’s Eve central with live performances and the countdown to Jan. 1.